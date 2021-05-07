BBNaija's Wathoni gifts her parents 2 cars
Wathoni says she's thankful to God for making it possible for her to buy her parents the gifts.
Recommended articles
The reality TV star shared photos of the new cars on her Twitter page on Friday, May 7, 2021.
"Super thankful to God that in a space of 6 months I could do this for both my Mom and Dad. Family is super KEY to me," she captioned the photos.
The single mum's gifts to her parents are a 2009 Toyota Corolla and a 2005 Toyota Corolla.
Wathoni was one of the housemates from the fifth season of the reality TV show.
She is a fashion entrepreneur, blogger and sociologist.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng