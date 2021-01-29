Former housemate of popular Nigerian reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Vee has opened up on her relationship with former BBnaija housemate, Venita Akpofure, who is also her boyfriend, Neo's cousin.

In an interview on Hip TV, Vee stated that she does not have any relationship with Venita who she described as just her boyfriend's relative.

"I don’t have any relationship with her, she’s just a relative of my boyfriend and you can't choose who your family relative is, it's cordial," she said.

Vee speaks about relationship with Venita Akpofure [Instagram/Veeiye]

Vee and Venita have not exactly had a very beautiful relationship since she started dating Neo.

Recall Venita brushed off their relationship during a video that went viral weeks after the end of the fifth season of the reality TV show.

Vee and Neo became an item after they met on the reality TV show's fifth season.

In a recent interview, Vee confirmed that they are officially an item.