Former housemate of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, TrikyTee has denied the report that he demanded N500,000 to take part in the #EndSars protest.

The reality TV star refuted the claim via his Twitter page on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

According to him, there is no way he would request for money to be part of a movement that he believes in.

"I have seen tweets going round about me requesting for money to support the #Endsars protest with my people in Bayelsa. Firstly that is not true and a lot of people can testify that I have been in support of this protest both online and offline," he tweeted.

"As a Nigerian youth, I am passionate about the movement to #EndSars and #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria. There's no way I would want to sit out the protest even when my management has requested I tone down. Why would I want to shortchange myself by asking for payment???"

TrikyTee went on to say the rumours are baseless and should be ignored.

"The news making rounds online is completely false and should be treated as such. I am for a good Nigeria and an end to police brutality. I have been out almost every other day in Lagos protesting alongside concerned Nigerian youths. #EndSARS."

The reality TV star's tweets are coming barely 24 hours after it was reported that he demanded to be paid to show up at one of the #EndSars protests in the country.