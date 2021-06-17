RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Tacha helps save man from committing suicide in Lagos

Odion Okonofua

They say not all angels have wings.

Reality TV star Tacha [Instagram/SymplyTacha]

Former housemate of Nigerian reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Tacha has helped rescue a young man from committing suicide in Lagos.

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, reality TV star, Prince took to his Twitter and Instagram pages where he revealed that his friend, Somto was planning to commit suicide.

He appealed to friends and residents close to help save the young man from killing himself.

He appealed to friends and residents close to help save the young man from killing himself.

Among those who went searching for the young man was Tacha as she was able to locate him with the help of another person and take him to the hospital just in time.

"I got a call from a friend that he and @symplytacha have found somto and are currently in the hospital. Thank you very much Symply_Tacha for your kind heart, and to everyone who showed concern, God bless you too immensely," Prince later tweeted.

She prayed the young man finds no reason to plan a suicide attempt again.

Tacha also confirmed Prince's tweet via her Instagram page about Somto's health updates.

She prayed the young man finds no reason to plan a suicide attempt again.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

