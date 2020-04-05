Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Natasha Akide also known as Tacha has called out Ubi Franklin on Instagram over the statement he made about her a few days ago.

Ubi Franklin had in a recent video said he was the least excited person to see Tacha in the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram live were her she dragged the media mogul over that statement.

According to her, Franklin has a lot of people he owes money and kids to take care of. She also slammed him for saying she was the least person he wanted to see at the reality TV show.

''Ubi Franklin, you have kids to take care of, you people you owe money. Are you done focusing on that? The nerve, the effrontery for you to say if there was one person you didn't want to see in BBNaija, it was Tacha. Who are you? Are you God? Are you my God? for you to make a statement like that," she said.

"It's just like you waking up and saying if there is one person who you don't want to see wake up is Tacha. Who are you? You are not God. You cannot determine the destiny and future of anyone, it is not in your hands. You have people to face, you have people you owe money, go and pay them, remove my name from your mouth.

It would be recalled that during a live chat with the winner of the last edition of Big Brother Naija, Mercy Eke, on Friday, April 3, 2020, the media mogul shared his not so nice experience with Tacha.

Tacha was one of the housemates from the last edition of Big Brother Naija. Her stay in the house was marred with controversies.

At some point, she was disqualified from the reality TV show for breaking the house rules.