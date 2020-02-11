Former Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Tacha has called out an Abuja based hotel over their inefficiency and security breach.

The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram page during a live video recording. According to her, she was lying down inside the room when a stranger walked into her room.

Tacha revealed that the young man gained access to the hotel room with a master key. After gaining access into the room, the unidentified man walked towards her with a 'Schoolbag' and kept asking the reality TV star if she was the owner of the item.

Obviously worried about her safety, Tacha in the video called out the hotel which is located in the Wuse axis of Abuja for their in-competencies. According to her, she was no longer interested in staying in the accommodation facility.

Despite pleas from someone perceived to the manager in the video, it all failed to move the reality TV star as she revealed that she was moving out of the hotel facility.

Tacha was one of the housemates from the last edition of Big Brother Naija. Her stay in the house was marred with controversies. At some point, she was disqualified from the reality TV show for breaking the house rules.