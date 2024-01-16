BBNaija's Sheggz debunks claims that he and Bella broke up

The reality TV star took to his X account on Tuesday January 16, 2024, and debunked the reports that he and Bella split up. He stressed that everything was okay, adding that he would not be responding to such claims again.

His post read, "Someone sent a DM. The joblessness in naij, no one wants to work. This is the last time I’ll address nonsense. My wife and I are good, I’m allowed to go and see my family real quick. Didn’t see mumsi for New Years or Christmas. Y’all are weird."

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

His post comes as a result of hefty claims that the two broke up over differences on the issue of marriage. It all started with a post from the influencer, Assistant Ebukaa, who posted screenshots of a private message from an anonymous person, who claimed that the two split up after Bella terminated a pregnancy Sheggz was not ready for.

"Sheggs and Bella broke up a few weeks back however due to circumstances around in their relationship. Bella's family kindly requested him to act along and pretend that still things are still normal. Bella does not want the backlash from fans/foes and their friends... She's pretending as if things are okay, the main issue was the pregnancy which eventually aborted as sheggz told her he wasn't ready to marry," the message read in part.

Pulse Nigeria

The post raked up 399 retweets and over 200 comments and reactions from X users.