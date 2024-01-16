ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Sheggz debunks claims that he and Bella broke up

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

"Me and my wife are good," he said.

Bella and her boyfriend Sheggz are still smooth sailing [Instagram/Bellaokagbue]
Bella and her boyfriend Sheggz are still smooth sailing [Instagram/Bellaokagbue]

Recommended articles

The reality TV star took to his X account on Tuesday January 16, 2024, and debunked the reports that he and Bella split up. He stressed that everything was okay, adding that he would not be responding to such claims again.

His post read, "Someone sent a DM. The joblessness in naij, no one wants to work. This is the last time I’ll address nonsense. My wife and I are good, I’m allowed to go and see my family real quick. Didn’t see mumsi for New Years or Christmas. Y’all are weird."

Sheggz tweet debunking the reports [X/Sheggzolu]
Sheggz tweet debunking the reports [X/Sheggzolu] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

His post comes as a result of hefty claims that the two broke up over differences on the issue of marriage. It all started with a post from the influencer, Assistant Ebukaa, who posted screenshots of a private message from an anonymous person, who claimed that the two split up after Bella terminated a pregnancy Sheggz was not ready for.

"Sheggs and Bella broke up a few weeks back however due to circumstances around in their relationship. Bella's family kindly requested him to act along and pretend that still things are still normal. Bella does not want the backlash from fans/foes and their friends... She's pretending as if things are okay, the main issue was the pregnancy which eventually aborted as sheggz told her he wasn't ready to marry," the message read in part.

The tweet that started it all [x/AssistantEbukaa]
The tweet that started it all [x/AssistantEbukaa] Pulse Nigeria

The post raked up 399 retweets and over 200 comments and reactions from X users.

The lovebirds met in the Big Brother Naija house and their romance budded from there, and soon their ship became a highly admired relationship in the eyes of their fans. They celebrated their first anniversary back in July 2023, and with Sheggz new post it seems as though their relationship is still going strong.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kemi Adetiba starts pre-production for 'King of Boys' with new characters

Kemi Adetiba starts pre-production for 'King of Boys' with new characters

Lagos Police arrests 5 people for pirating Toyin Abraham's new film 'Malaika'

Lagos Police arrests 5 people for pirating Toyin Abraham's new film 'Malaika'

BBNaija's Sheggz debunks claims that he and Bella broke up

BBNaija's Sheggz debunks claims that he and Bella broke up

Jay-Z's film with Yemi Alade, Adekunle Gold to hit Nigerian cinemas in April

Jay-Z's film with Yemi Alade, Adekunle Gold to hit Nigerian cinemas in April

People used to question if I was Yoruba or Igbo - Yemi Alade

People used to question if I was Yoruba or Igbo - Yemi Alade

A selection of the best Nigerian album covers of 2023

A selection of the best Nigerian album covers of 2023

Tems opens up on being bullied for how her voice sounds while grown up

Tems opens up on being bullied for how her voice sounds while grown up

Adekunle Gold features on new NBA 2K24 soundtrack

Adekunle Gold features on new NBA 2K24 soundtrack

Mo Abudu appointed Guest Programmer for Oscars organiser's Academy Museum

Mo Abudu appointed Guest Programmer for Oscars organiser's Academy Museum

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Funke Akindele [Instagram/funkejenifaakindele]

I don't see my past marriages as failures - actress Funke Akindele

Spyro [Instagram/Spyro]

Singer Spyro describes his spec as a 'Jesus baddie'

Black Sherif shares cakes

Blacko distributes black cakes to friends and media outlets on 22nd birthday

Tacha stated that he has a 'God Complex' (Instagram/Tacha)

BBNaija's Tacha faces backlash for shading Davido amid beef with Tiwa Savage