BBNaija’s Rico Swavey in ‘critical condition’ following ghastly accident

The reality star is reportedly unconscious from injuries sustained from the accident.

Big Brother Naija alumnus, Rico Swavey is currently battling for his life following a ghastly car crash which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Confirming Swavey’s situation, Co-reality star Alex Unusual took to Twitter calling for prayers.

Good morning sweethearts. Please put @iamricoswavey in your prayers today. He was involved in a ghastly accident hours ago and the doctors are still trying to resuscitate him as I just left the hospital. It’s really critical. I’m staying positive,” Alex tweeted.

At the time of publishing this report, there has been no update on the reality star’s health status.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

