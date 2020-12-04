Former housemate of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Princess Linda Onyejekwe has revealed that she was once approached by Regina Daniels' husband, Ned Nwoko.

The reality TV star made this known while answering questions from fans after she shared a post where she said she was done dating for love.

"Lol so Ned Nwoko should officially apply?" a fan asked.

Princess says she rejected his advances because she 'didn't have sense.' [Instagram/IamPrincessOfficial]

Well, her response was quite interesting.

"He did when I was younger. I didn’t have sense."

It would be recalled that the reality TV star had announced her decision to stop dating for love.

Princess Linda Onyejekwe was one of the housemates from the 'Double Wahala' season of BBNaija [Instagram/IamPrincessOfficial]

In a post shared via her Instagram page, the media personality said she was only going to be available for self-investment and intensive funding

Born Princess Linda Onyejekwe, the 27-year-old reality TV star was part of the 'Double Wahala' season of BBNaija.

She was evicted after spending 21 days in Biggie's house.