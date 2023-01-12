BBNaija's Princess drags Phyna for revealing she had two abortions

Princess Onyejekwe has criticised BBNaija colleague Phyna for publicly admitting to having had two abortions when she was 19 and 24.
After confessing to having had two abortions, Phyna, the Big Brother Naija season 7 winner, caused a huge stir online.
Phyna admitted to having aborted two pregnancies in a Twitter conversation on December 6, 2022, and since then, many have wondered what might have led to her decision.
In a recent exclusive interview with Punch, Phyna explained her decision, stating her age and the relationship she was in as the major reasons for the decision.
In her words, " The first abortion was when I was 19; I couldn’t go home to tell my parents that I was pregnant at that age. The second was when I was 24; I had finished serving then. I was ready to keep it, but the relationship was getting toxic."
Taking a cue from this revelation, Phyna's BBNaija colleague Princess took a swipe at the season 7 winner and claimed that she was too public about her life.
"You had abortions at 19 and 24, and you bought a loudspeaker to let all of us know. At what age will you learn to keep things private?" Princess wrote.
Princess Linda Onyejekwe is a former housemate of the reality TV show "BBNaija: Season 3," tagged "Double Wahala." She is a PR expert, media personality, and entrepreneur.
