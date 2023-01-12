BBNaija's Princess drags Phyna for revealing she had two abortions

Phyna admitted to having aborted two pregnancies in a Twitter conversation on December 6, 2022, and since then, many have wondered what might have led to her decision.

In a recent exclusive interview with Punch, Phyna explained her decision, stating her age and the relationship she was in as the major reasons for the decision.

In her words, " The first abortion was when I was 19; I couldn’t go home to tell my parents that I was pregnant at that age. The second was when I was 24; I had finished serving then. I was ready to keep it, but the relationship was getting toxic."

Taking a cue from this revelation, Phyna's BBNaija colleague Princess took a swipe at the season 7 winner and claimed that she was too public about her life.

"You had abortions at 19 and 24, and you bought a loudspeaker to let all of us know. At what age will you learn to keep things private?" Princess wrote.

