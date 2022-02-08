'Don't f**k with me' - BBNaija's Nini shades colleague Pere

Pere had in a recent interview accused the reality star of being a gossip.

"Nini is cool but you know she dey sabi dey talk for person back meaning say she be gossip. She and Saga were always gossiping and it was not hidden," he said.

Obviously not impressed by Pere's comments, Nini took to her Twitter page on Monday, February 7, 2022, where she issued a stern warning.

"Soldier go, soldier come, soldier do wetin you wan do, but don’t fvck with me," she tweeted.

Nina and Pere were housemates during the sixth season of the reality TV show.