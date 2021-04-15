BBNaija's Nina makes public announcement as Khloe Kardashian likes and comments on her IG post
Nina shares her brief social media experience with her favourite celebrity, Khloe Kardashian.
Pulse Nigeria
The former Big Brother Naija reality TV star had shared one of her Tik Tok videos on her Instagram page on April 5, 2021, and Khloe liked and commented on the video.
Thrilled by her like and comments, the wife and mother of one took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 15, where she announced it to all her fans.
''What did I just see my favourite @khloekardashian comment and like my last two posts. I love you so much Koko," she wrote.
Nina was one of the housemates from the third season of Nigeria's most-watched reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.
