BBNaija's Nina makes public announcement as Khloe Kardashian likes and comments on her IG post

Odion Okonofua

Nina shares her brief social media experience with her favourite celebrity, Khloe Kardashian.

Reality TV stars Nina Ivy and Khloe Kardashian

Nigerian reality TV star Nina has made a big fuss over the likes and comments she got on Instagram from American celebrity Khloe Kardashian.

The former Big Brother Naija reality TV star had shared one of her Tik Tok videos on her Instagram page on April 5, 2021, and Khloe liked and commented on the video.

Thrilled by her like and comments, the wife and mother of one took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 15, where she announced it to all her fans.

Nina shares her brief social media experience with her favourite celebrity, Khloe Kardashian.
Nina shares her brief social media experience with her favourite celebrity, Khloe Kardashian. [Instagram/NinaIvy] Pulse Nigeria

''What did I just see my favourite @khloekardashian comment and like my last two posts. I love you so much Koko," she wrote.

Nina shares her brief social media experience with her favourite celebrity, Khloe Kardashian. [Instagram/NinaIvy]
Nina shares her brief social media experience with her favourite celebrity, Khloe Kardashian. [Instagram/NinaIvy] Pulse Nigeria

Nina was one of the housemates from the third season of Nigeria's most-watched reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

Odion Okonofua

