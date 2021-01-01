Former housemate of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Nengi has been gifted with a Range Rover SUV by her fans on her birthday.

The reality TV star who turned 23 on January 1, 2021, was elated as she was gifted with the SUV.

"I love it, I love it," she said as she inspected her new car.

Nengi joins the list of reality TV stars who have been gifted with cars on their birthdays.

Recall that Dorathy Bachor was presented with a Mercedes Benz car gift for her 25th birthday.

So also the winner of the fifth season of the reality TV show, Laycon was also gifted with a Mercedes Benz on his birthday.