The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Miracle scores 100% as he passes flight instructor examination

Babatunde Lawal

He made this known on his Instagram page on Monday, as he posted a screenshot of his exam report

BBNaija's Miracle
BBNaija's Miracle

Recommended articles

The accomplished reality TV star, who is also a certified pilot, celebrated a major milestone in his aviation career when he successfully passed his flight instructor examination.

The winner of Big Brother Naija Season 3 took to his Instagram story on Monday, April 24, to proudly share a snapshot of his exam result. The photo revealed that he had achieved an outstanding feat: scoring a perfect 100% in his Flight Instructor Instrument Airplane exam.

BBNaija's Miracle scores 100% in his Flight Instructor Instrument Aeroplane
BBNaija's Miracle scores 100% in his Flight Instructor Instrument Aeroplane Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to social media, Miracle expressed his joy and gratitude, sharing the good news with his followers and fans.

Miracle Igbokwe, a Nigerian pilot and model hailing from Imo State, made waves as the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 3. The popular reality TV show aired from 28 January to 22 April 2018, captivating audiences across the nation.

On 30 May 2018, Miracle was awarded his well-deserved prize, which included a N25 million cheque, a Hyundai SUV, and an all-expenses-paid trip for two to an exotic location. His remarkable victory catapulted him to fame and brought him well-deserved recognition for his outstanding achievements.

Congratulations to Miracle on this remarkable accomplishment!

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kinzo drops new project titled 'Discovery'

Kinzo drops new project titled 'Discovery'

Female fan fondles D'banj's private part on stage

Female fan fondles D'banj's private part on stage

Tobi Bakre speaks on fatherhood, how he met his wife

Tobi Bakre speaks on fatherhood, how he met his wife

Adekunle Gold offsets debt for robbed hair vendor

Adekunle Gold offsets debt for robbed hair vendor

BBNaija's Miracle scores 100% as he passes flight instructor examination

BBNaija's Miracle scores 100% as he passes flight instructor examination

Fans gift Kanaga Jnr new Benz, ₦‎4.7m, 56 gift boxes for 24th birthday

Fans gift Kanaga Jnr new Benz, ₦‎4.7m, 56 gift boxes for 24th birthday

British-Nigerian rapper Tion Wayne shares clothes on Lagos streets

British-Nigerian rapper Tion Wayne shares clothes on Lagos streets

Empress Njamah's lover-turned-blackmailer arrested in Liberia

Empress Njamah's lover-turned-blackmailer arrested in Liberia

Elvina Ibru on what it takes play the villain in 'Domitilla: The Reboot'

Elvina Ibru on what it takes play the villain in 'Domitilla: The Reboot'

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

I was mocked for wearing boots — Osimhen's boss recounts career 'sacrifices'

I was mocked for wearing boots — Osimhen's boss recounts career 'sacrifices'

Premier League TOTW 32: Irrepressible Isak, resurgent Saka, decisive Jota and creative Alexander-Arnold star

Premier League TOTW 32: Irrepressible Isak, resurgent Saka, decisive Jota and creative Alexander-Arnold star

Draymond Green returns as Golden State Warriors beat Sacramento Kings to even series

Draymond Green returns as Golden State Warriors beat Sacramento Kings to even series

Premier League clubs 'go crazy' for Super Eagles star ahead of summer transfer window

Premier League clubs 'go crazy' for Super Eagles star ahead of summer transfer window

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

AY, Basketmouth [Vanguard]

'I was happy the master called,' - AY recounts the only time Basketmouth apologised to him

Some Nigerian celebrities have kept gist of their separation and divorce away from the public [BellaNaija]

Pulse List: 7 Nigerian celebrities who quietly ended their marriages

Davido [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

Davido escapes onstage attack at Lagos concert

Simi and Adeukunle Gold

Adekunle Gold celebrates 10 years of 'magic' with Simi as she clocks 35