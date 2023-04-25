BBNaija's Miracle scores 100% as he passes flight instructor examination

The accomplished reality TV star, who is also a certified pilot, celebrated a major milestone in his aviation career when he successfully passed his flight instructor examination.

The winner of Big Brother Naija Season 3 took to his Instagram story on Monday, April 24, to proudly share a snapshot of his exam result. The photo revealed that he had achieved an outstanding feat: scoring a perfect 100% in his Flight Instructor Instrument Airplane exam.

Taking to social media, Miracle expressed his joy and gratitude, sharing the good news with his followers and fans.

Miracle Igbokwe, a Nigerian pilot and model hailing from Imo State, made waves as the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 3. The popular reality TV show aired from 28 January to 22 April 2018, captivating audiences across the nation.

On 30 May 2018, Miracle was awarded his well-deserved prize, which included a N25 million cheque, a Hyundai SUV, and an all-expenses-paid trip for two to an exotic location. His remarkable victory catapulted him to fame and brought him well-deserved recognition for his outstanding achievements.