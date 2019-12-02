The runner up at the last season of Nigeria's biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Mike is dishing out tips on how to stay faithful as a man in a marriage.

The reality TV star shared the tips via his Instagram page on Sunday, December 1, 2019. According to him, the reason he is sharing these tips is because of the frequent question he keeps getting from people on how he has been able to remain faithful to his wife.

“How do you stay faithful? I get asked this question a lot lately and despite the obvious reason of falling in love with the most incredible woman whom I get to call wife @itspsd. I figure I’d write my answer here for what it’s worth. Well, my answer is strength no weakness. A man with no self-discipline will fall weak and lead astray, having the discipline and respect for yourself and significant other becomes a habit, and with time habit becomes second nature.

“I would also say that sacrifice is a vital part of what has helped me. The key is you have to be able to sacrifice who you are, (ex. old habits) for who you’ll become, don’t be afraid of taking the road less traveled in the process. Hint: Find yourself spiritually. 🙏🏿 Lastly, your environment. I believe in the saying you are the company you keep. My advice is, surround yourself with people who have similar standards and family values as you. Simple ❤️,” he wrote.

We guess with these few points from Mike, he has been able to win new members of the ‘Faithful Husbands Association.’ Mike was the runner up at the last season of Big Brother Naija, with Mercy Eke emerging as the winner.

Mercy emerging as winner...

Mercy has emerged the winner of the BBNaija 2019 tagged Pepper Dem after spending 99 days in the house. [Multichoice]

Mercy Eke emerged the 4th winner of BBNaija after she was announced the winner of the 2019 edition tagged Pepper Dem. Mercy becomes the first female ever to win the BBNaija reality TV show since it began over a decade ago.

Mercy was the last female housemate standing after spending a total of 99 days - 14 weeks - in the house, won herself the grand prize of N60 million. On Sunday, October 6, 2019, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of Seyi, Omashola, and Frodd from the Big Brother House.

The last five housemates were Mercy, Frodd, Mike, Omashola, and Seyi.