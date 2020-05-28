The winner of the fourth season of Big Brother Naija, Mercy Eke says she wants her fans to know that she is a jealous lover.

The reality TV made this known via her Twitter and Instagram pages on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

"I’m a jealous lover guys but believe it or not I love you all like kilode Weary face mercenaries forever," she tweeted.

Eke then took to her Instagram live where she said she is committed to supporting her fans popularly known as 'Mercenaries' also long as they remain loyal.

"I want soldiers that will only be for me, I don't want to share you, support what I do and I'll support you too and love you," she said.

The winner of the fourth season of Big Brother Naija, Mercy Eke. [Instagram/OfficialMercyEke]

She went on to make comparisons between Nicki Minaj, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and Cardi B who according to her, have sincere, die-hard, and loyal fans.

"Why can't have such people, I have been doing everything good, I have been working my ass," she added.

Mercy Eke and her boyfriend, Ike [Instagram/OfficialMercyEke] [Instagram/IamIkeOnyeama]

The winner of the fourth season of Big Brother Naija was later joined on her live Instagram by friend and reality TV star, Venita Akpofure.

Venita Akpofure {Instagram/VenitaAkpofure]

Akpofure reiterated Eke's idea of what loyalty means as she gave instances of how fans loyal to Cardi B wouldn't dare switch their allegiance from her.