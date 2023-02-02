BBNaija's Khloé fumes over the rate of unhealthy relationships in 'this generation'

The reality TV star took to Snapchat to share her opinion about how this generation of people has changed relationships and how it affects society.

She mentioned that a lot of people avoid accountability and always claim not to owe anyone anything.

She wrote, “We are a toxic generation that doesn’t know how to build healthy relationships. We end up throwing lines like “I don’t owe anyone anything." You do owe people something, you owe those you offended an apology. You owe those who gave you support gratitude. And you owe those you disrespect, respect."

She added, "Accounting is a personal act of integrity and morale principles over what the trends and society say. We will forever live in a broken society, until we learn to account for our actions that impact other people’s lives negatively."