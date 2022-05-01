RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Khafi receives final warning from Met Police over reality TV show

Odion Okonofua

The Met police says Khafi breached the code of conduct.

Big Brother Naija reality TV star Khafi Kareem Ekpata [Instagram/ACupOfKhafi]
The British Police officer has been under investigation by a tribunal in the United Kingdom.

According to thr panel, Khafi breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to “orders and instructions” and “discreditable conduct.”

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem [Instagram/ACupOfKhafi]
She was, however, given a final written warning after the hearing, Sky News reported.

During the hearing, it was revealed that Kareem asked for unpaid leave wages because she helped promote the Metropolitan Police.

Her line managers were reported to have had skepticism over her participation in the show because of the antecedents of the UK's version.

"Having seen the UK episodes of the show, concerns were raised. But, PC Kareem said Naija was not like the UK version. She saw it as a chance to promote the Met on an international basis," Anne Studd QC, for the Met Police, told the tribunal.

Khafi Kareem Ekpata (BBC)
"Looking at the website and information provided, Ch Supt Jason Gwillim concluded it was not in the best interests of the Met or the officer and it would put her in a compromising situation."

During the tribunal session, it was revealed that Kareem was granted leave but advised not to take part in the show.

She later called her superior and informed him that she was already in Lagos and was going to take part in the show.

For Kareem's boss, he was more worried about her mental health, the Met's public image and her conduct within the house.

It would be recalled that the Met police disassociated itself from the reality TV star's participation in the show.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

