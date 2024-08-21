ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Kassia gives husband cold shoulder after argument in the house

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Recall that the remaining housemates are unaware that they are married outside the house.

Team DOUBLEKAY [BBNAIJA]
Team DOUBLEKAY [BBNAIJA]

Recommended articles

It all began on August 20, 2024, when Kelly walked up to Kassia in one of the rooms and confronted her about allegedly touching housemate Fairne's nipples earlier in the day.

"You got angry with me and walked out for real. How am I supposed to know? Listen to me, you're a wife and a lady. Whether or not you touched his nipples is the conflict, I am not saying that you touched his nipples. The guy said 'Kassia, you are touching my nipple.'" he said to her.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then asked her, "Do you listen when someone talks or do you just listen to respond?" after which Kassia stopped responding to him.

After their discussion, Kelly realised that his wife was upset so he went back to meet her and pleaded with her not to be upset with him.

"God knows that I am surprised that you're angry if I said too much, no vex. That's the reason I came because I noticed that you were angry. I came to tell not to be angry, don't forget why we're here and don't forget who you are," Kelly said calmly.

However, after the discussion, Kassia declared that she would no longer interact with male housemates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later in the kitchen, Kelly walked up to her and repeatedly if she was feeling better, but she remained silent each time.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Lungu Boy' logs 5 entries in the top 10 of Nigeria's foremost music chart

'Lungu Boy' logs 5 entries in the top 10 of Nigeria's foremost music chart

'Tokunbo' premieres as Gideon Okeke leads in Ramsey Nouah’s new thriller

'Tokunbo' premieres as Gideon Okeke leads in Ramsey Nouah’s new thriller

BBNaija's Kassia gives husband cold shoulder after argument in the house

BBNaija's Kassia gives husband cold shoulder after argument in the house

See trailer for new Ramsey Nouah-directed film ‘Tokunbo’

See trailer for new Ramsey Nouah-directed film ‘Tokunbo’

It was too early into 'BBNaija' season 9 for a double eviction

It was too early into 'BBNaija' season 9 for a double eviction

D’Banj releases visuals for 'Koko' off 'The Entertainer – D’Sequel' album

D’Banj releases visuals for 'Koko' off 'The Entertainer – D’Sequel' album

Drique shines bright with new single 'Nascam' under prolific entertainment

Drique shines bright with new single 'Nascam' under prolific entertainment

Wizkid sets new record for longest gap between NO. 1 songs in Nigeria

Wizkid sets new record for longest gap between NO. 1 songs in Nigeria

Nollyfemme to showcase short films by female filmmakers

Nollyfemme to showcase short films by female filmmakers

Pulse Sports

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ini Dima-Okojie would no longer eat bread cheese, milk, refined sugar, rice and other foods [Instagram/Inidimiokojie]

Ini Dima-Okojie gives up bread, meat and other foods in bid to shrink fibroid

Chike recently went viral for sending a Twitter troll ₦1 million to shut him up [Instagram/officialchike]

Here is why your fave celebrities don't always handle their social media

Shatta Wale tackles Sarkodie for comparing himself to Davido, Wizkid & Burna Boy

Shatta Wale throws shade at Sarkodie, says he is focused on houses not cars

Paul Okoye and his 24 year-old-wife Ifeoma [Ivy_Zenny]

1 Kobo you no go see - Paul Okoye's wife, Ivy Zenny tells trolls