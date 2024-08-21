BBNaija's Kassia gives husband cold shoulder after argument in the house

It all began on August 20, 2024, when Kelly walked up to Kassia in one of the rooms and confronted her about allegedly touching housemate Fairne's nipples earlier in the day.

"You got angry with me and walked out for real. How am I supposed to know? Listen to me, you're a wife and a lady. Whether or not you touched his nipples is the conflict, I am not saying that you touched his nipples. The guy said 'Kassia, you are touching my nipple.'" he said to her.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then asked her, "Do you listen when someone talks or do you just listen to respond?" after which Kassia stopped responding to him.

After their discussion, Kelly realised that his wife was upset so he went back to meet her and pleaded with her not to be upset with him.

"God knows that I am surprised that you're angry if I said too much, no vex. That's the reason I came because I noticed that you were angry. I came to tell not to be angry, don't forget why we're here and don't forget who you are," Kelly said calmly.

However, after the discussion, Kassia declared that she would no longer interact with male housemates.

ADVERTISEMENT