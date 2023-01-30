Big Brother Naija star Ka3na has been getting knocks from social media users for faking pregnancy and delivery news as a publicity stunt for her new business.
BBNaija's Ka3na under fire for faking pregnancy to promote new business
The song on the streets of social media presently is the viral TikTok sound, "se you dey whine me ni?"
Recommended articles
Recall that Pulse reported that the reality TV star welcomed her second child in the UK yesterday, January 29, and has promised to unveil the baby at 9 a.m. today.
However, at the scheduled time, what Ka3na revealed was far from a baby; rather, it was her business.
She revealed a clothing collection said to be co-owned by her daughter.
She wrote, "The Millennium Collection by Ka3na Brand was conceived and birthed on the love and inseparable bond between I and my super talented daughter who’s my BFF. I wanted to create a brand that will bring us much closer together. A Brand that will inspire other millennial mothers and families."
With the turn of events on social media, people have been chastising the reality star and telling her to stop chasing clout.
See reactions:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng