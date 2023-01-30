ADVERTISEMENT
BBNaija's Ka3na under fire for faking pregnancy to promote new business

Babatunde Lawal

Ka3na bbn

Big Brother Naija star Ka3na has been getting knocks from social media users for faking pregnancy and delivery news as a publicity stunt for her new business.

Recall that Pulse reported that the reality TV star welcomed her second child in the UK yesterday, January 29, and has promised to unveil the baby at 9 a.m. today.

However, at the scheduled time, what Ka3na revealed was far from a baby; rather, it was her business.

She revealed a clothing collection said to be co-owned by her daughter.

She wrote, "The Millennium Collection by Ka3na Brand was conceived and birthed on the love and inseparable bond between I and my super talented daughter who’s my BFF. I wanted to create a brand that will bring us much closer together. A Brand that will inspire other millennial mothers and families."

With the turn of events on social media, people have been chastising the reality star and telling her to stop chasing clout.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

