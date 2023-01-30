ADVERTISEMENT
BBNaija's Ka3na gives birth to 2nd child in the UK

Babatunde Lawal

This is coming a few days after she disclosed that she was pregnant.

Big Brother Nigeria 2020 housemate Kate Jones, better known as Ka3na, has welcomed the arrival of her second child.

The reality star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, January 29, to announce that she has given birth to a new child.

In her words, “Hey Everyone! Here to let you know Ka3na has given birth to a bouncing new baby. Thanks for all your lovely messages."

The reality star also announced that the baby, who was born in the United Kingdom, will be unveiled on today (Monday), at 9 a.m.

Babatunde Lawal

