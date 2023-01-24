BBNaija's Ka3na is expecting second child, flaunts baby bump

Former Big Brother Nigeria’s lockdown housemate, Kate Jones, better known as Ka3na, is expecting her second child.
The reality TV star noted that she can't wait to carry her baby in her arms.
The reality TV star took to her Instagram page to unveil her baby bump in a photoshoot with her first child, Lila.
She wrote, “We are pregnant @lila_bossbaby we’ve carried you in our hearts for far too longggg! Now we are restless to hold you in our arms and show you off to the world. Together we will love; nurture & watch “you” blossom.”
Ka3na recently threatened to expose all the married men in her DM who have been disturbing her for a relationship.
She said she doesn't understand how married men can leave their family and come after her.
