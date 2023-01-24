ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Ka3na is expecting second child, flaunts baby bump

Babatunde Lawal

The reality TV star noted that she can't wait to carry her baby in her arms.

ka3na
ka3na

Former Big Brother Nigeria’s lockdown housemate, Kate Jones, better known as Ka3na, is expecting her second child.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page to unveil her baby bump in a photoshoot with her first child, Lila.

She wrote, “We are pregnant @lila_bossbaby we’ve carried you in our hearts for far too longggg! Now we are restless to hold you in our arms and show you off to the world. Together we will love; nurture & watch “you” blossom.”

Ka3na recently threatened to expose all the married men in her DM who have been disturbing her for a relationship.

She said she doesn't understand how married men can leave their family and come after her.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Ka3na is expecting second child, flaunts baby bump

BBNaija's Ka3na is expecting second child, flaunts baby bump

MURIC demands that NBC bans Portable's new song as it encourages ritual killing

MURIC demands that NBC bans Portable's new song as it encourages ritual killing

Chigul says no to any man below 40

Chigul says no to any man below 40

BBNaija's Tukura shares disbelief as photographer charges 500k for shoot in Lagos

BBNaija's Tukura shares disbelief as photographer charges 500k for shoot in Lagos

OAP Nedu says women go for BBNaija to find customers for sex

OAP Nedu says women go for BBNaija to find customers for sex

Phyno & Olamide collaborate on new single, 'Ojemba'

Phyno & Olamide collaborate on new single, 'Ojemba'

Pawzz shares colourful video for 'Koma'

Pawzz shares colourful video for 'Koma'

Ruger’s 'Asiwaju' spends six weeks at No. 1 on the Turntable Nigeria Top 100

Ruger’s 'Asiwaju' spends six weeks at No. 1 on the Turntable Nigeria Top 100

'BBTitans': Here are the new heads of house

'BBTitans': Here are the new heads of house

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Temi Otedola and her bae Mr Eazi [Instagram/TemiOtedola]

Mr Eazi breaks silence following rumored breakup with Temi Otedola

Kunle Remi

Kunle Remi shares how a gay celeb wanted him to 'bend over'

Obi Cubana and P Square donate 7 cows in celebration of Tunde Ednut's birthday

Obi Cubana and P Square donate 7 cows in celebration of Tunde Ednut's birthday

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth in Kenya

'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth in Kenya [Photos]