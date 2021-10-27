RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I didn't know the app's feature had changed, it was a mistake' - BBNaija's Cross speaks about nude video

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The reality TV star says adjusting to celebrity life is exhausting.

BBNaija's Cross clears air on nude video [Instagram/CrossBoss]
BBNaija's Cross clears air on nude video [Instagram/CrossBoss]

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cross, has broken his silence over his recent nude video which he accidentally shared on Snapchat.

Recommended articles

In an exclusive interview with TVC Entertainment, the reality TV star revealed that it was a simple mistake.

"It was a simple mistake it wasn't a big deal, it was a mistake. Like I said earlier, I'm not really back with my phone so once in a while, I get to use it. So I didn't know that Snapchat has changed a lot of its features," he said.

www.instagram.com

"So it was a mistake, it was just a mistake of a thing. And before I knew it I quickly deleted it. It was a simple mistake. People should understand the type of person I am, first of all, I am a human being and me I wear my heart on my sleeves. So this whole entertainment, social media thing and lifestyle is still new to me."

The reality TV star said he is still trying to get accustomed to the life of a celebrity which he isn't used to.

"I'm trying to get the concept about 'do this don't do this' its choking me, I just want to be me. I just want to live how I have always wanted to be," he said.

Reality TV star Cross [Instagram/CrossBoss]
Reality TV star Cross [Instagram/CrossBoss] Pulse Nigeria

"I'm just a guy that just wants to have a good time and in the process make a lot of money to provide for his family. So it was just a simple mistake, so anybody that is saying anything out of it, Ndooo."

Cross made the headlines of virtually every online media outlet on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, after he accidentally shared his nude video on Snapchat.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Soldier takes pregnant wife to hospital for delivery, beats up 2 nurses, breaks one’s leg

Soldier takes pregnant wife to hospital for delivery, beats up 2 nurses, breaks one’s leg

7 weird things that happen during sex, and they're normal

7 weird things that happen during sex, and they're normal

3 important reasons why the withdrawal method is not enough

3 important reasons why the withdrawal method is not enough

Why your boyfriend shouldn't know your body count

Why your boyfriend shouldn't know your body count

Paul Okoye shares Cubana Chief Priest's phone numbers as he continues to defend BBNaija's Maria

Paul Okoye shares Cubana Chief Priest's phone numbers as he continues to defend BBNaija's Maria

My husband says I should be ashamed of menstruating in his house every month – Woman cries

My husband says I should be ashamed of menstruating in his house every month – Woman cries

Akrobeto's reaction to Manchester United’s 5-0 defeat featured on popular British troll network

Akrobeto's reaction to Manchester United’s 5-0 defeat featured on popular British troll network

Young Railways manager killed by moving train

Young Railways manager killed by moving train

How much sex is too much? Here's what it means and what to do

How much sex is too much? Here's what it means and what to do

Trending

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland [Instagram/TheChefChi]

Paul Okoye shares Cubana Chief Priest's phone numbers as he continues to defend BBNaija's Maria

Cubana Chief Priest, BBNaija's Maria and Paul O of UpFront and Personal [Instagram/CubanaChiefPriest] [Instagram/MariaChikeBenjamin] [Instagram/PaulO]

Socialite Cubana Chief Priest accuses BBNaija's Maria of 'stealing' his sister's husband

Socialite Cubana Chief Priest and reality TV star Maria [Instagram/CubanaChiefPriest] [Instagram/MariaChikeBenjamin]

Akrobeto's reaction to Manchester United’s 5-0 defeat featured on popular British troll network

Akrobeto's reaction to Manchester United’s 5-0 defeat featured on popular British troll network