Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cross, has mistakenly shared his nude video on Snapchat.
BBNaija's Cross accidentally shares nude video on Snapchat
It is not clear if it was really an accident or part of a ploy to trend on social media.
The reality TV star shared the nude video on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
In the video which has since hit the Internet, the reality TV star captioned the video 'Showtime' while showing off his tattoos and manhood.
It didn't take long before the Abuja-based reality TV star took down the video from the social media app.
Cross was one of the controversial, interesting and wild housemates from the sixth season of the reality TV show.
