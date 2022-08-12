RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I collapsed after my eviction' - BBNaija's Christy O reveals

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Reality TV star Christy O [instagram/ChristyO]
Reality TV star Christy O [instagram/ChristyO]

During a recent chat with Pulse, the reality TV star said she collapsed after she was evicted from the show.

Recommended articles

"So the interview thing, when Ebuka called my name backstage, I guess reality dawned on me that I have just been evicted from the show, next thing I lost consciousness and passed out. So that was what happened. I did not walk out. Because I have been seeing so many comments...that was what happened," she said.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Christy O
Former Big Brother Naija housemate Christy O Pulse Nigeria

The reality TV star also talked about her short stay in the house which has been described as boring.

According to her, she took some medications when her skin started to react to the water in the house. This played a role in slowing her game in the house.

Christy O said the reception since she left the house has been overwhelming.

"Someone tweeted about me and said I was a furniture in the house," she said.

Christy O plans to continue her cosmetic brand business which she started just before she auditioned for the most popular reality TV show in the country.

Christy O and Cyph were the first housemates to be evicted from the seventh season of the reality TV show on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'I collapsed after my eviction' - BBNaija's Christy O reveals

'I collapsed after my eviction' - BBNaija's Christy O reveals

20 Under 30 Individuals shaping the Nigerian Music Industry [Pulse List]

20 Under 30 Individuals shaping the Nigerian Music Industry [Pulse List]

Tobi Bakre on transiting from BBNaija to debut lead role, fatherhood

Tobi Bakre on transiting from BBNaija to debut lead role, fatherhood

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 3)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 3)

Fast-rising Afrobeats act Coblaze drops new single 'Good Girl'

Fast-rising Afrobeats act Coblaze drops new single 'Good Girl'

BBNaija 7: Ilebaye has kissed me twice - Bryann admits to Kess

BBNaija 7: Ilebaye has kissed me twice - Bryann admits to Kess

Gen Z Cheerleader celebrates Zoomers with new song 'Z Gang'

Gen Z Cheerleader celebrates Zoomers with new song 'Z Gang'

Terri drops 'IN Transit' EP Deluxe featuring BNXN & Rema

Terri drops 'IN Transit' EP Deluxe featuring BNXN & Rema

'If Peter Obi wins and changes the country, better for us' - Femi Kuti

'If Peter Obi wins and changes the country, better for us' - Femi Kuti

Trending

Beauty Tukura as the 43rd Miss Nigeria [Instagram]

'She is not one of us' - NBA disowns disqualified BBNaija housemate, Beauty Tukura

Toyin Lawani [Instagram]

Toyin Lawani loses baby

Davido and his fiancee, Chioma [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

'My gist partner' - Davido writes as he shares screenshot of himself and Chioma on video call

Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba]

'I'm sorry for all the embarrassment I've caused my wife, my kids and family' - 2Face Idibia