'I collapsed after my eviction' - BBNaija's Christy O reveals

"So the interview thing, when Ebuka called my name backstage, I guess reality dawned on me that I have just been evicted from the show, next thing I lost consciousness and passed out. So that was what happened. I did not walk out. Because I have been seeing so many comments...that was what happened," she said.

Pulse Nigeria

The reality TV star also talked about her short stay in the house which has been described as boring.

According to her, she took some medications when her skin started to react to the water in the house. This played a role in slowing her game in the house.

Christy O said the reception since she left the house has been overwhelming.

"Someone tweeted about me and said I was a furniture in the house," she said.

Christy O plans to continue her cosmetic brand business which she started just before she auditioned for the most popular reality TV show in the country.