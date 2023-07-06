BBNaija's Chichi sues Phyna for ₦100 million over alleged defamation

Her basis for this lawsuit lies in statements made by Phyna during the recent BBN ‘Level Up’ reunion, which she deemed defamatory.

During a heated argument on the show, Phyna accused Chichi of allegedly abandoning her 'husband and children' in Benin City, resulting in the death of one of her children.

She also took to her Snapchat to reaffirm her statements made on the show and accuse Chichi of poisoning her friend in Cyprus before leaving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Both false claims were debunked by the realityTV star and her legal team. Her lawyers laid down their terms; requesting that Phyna retract her statements across all of her social media platforms, publish her retraction in three widely known newspapers, and pay a compensation of ₦100,000,000 in damages.

Pulse Nigeria

These allegations stem from pictures that circulated in January 2023. In those pictures, Chichi was seen with a man and a toddler, whom people assumed to be her husband and child.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

During the reunion show in June, she denied being married and having children. She clarified that the man she was in the picture with was her father's youngest brother and not her husband.