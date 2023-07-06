ADVERTISEMENT
BBNaija's Chichi sues Phyna for ₦100 million over alleged defamation

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The Big Brother Naija star has served her colleague with a hefty lawsuit!

Big Brother Naija season 7 star Chichi sues colleague for defamation [Instagram/Big brother Naija]
Her basis for this lawsuit lies in statements made by Phyna during the recent BBN ‘Level Up’ reunion, which she deemed defamatory.

During a heated argument on the show, Phyna accused Chichi of allegedly abandoning her 'husband and children' in Benin City, resulting in the death of one of her children.

She also took to her Snapchat to reaffirm her statements made on the show and accuse Chichi of poisoning her friend in Cyprus before leaving.

Chichi sues her colleague Phyna for ₦100,000,000 in damages
Both false claims were debunked by the realityTV star and her legal team. Her lawyers laid down their terms; requesting that Phyna retract her statements across all of her social media platforms, publish her retraction in three widely known newspapers, and pay a compensation of ₦100,000,000 in damages.

The second page of the lawsuit
These allegations stem from pictures that circulated in January 2023. In those pictures, Chichi was seen with a man and a toddler, whom people assumed to be her husband and child.

The pictures that circulated of Chichi and her father's younger brother [Tribuneonline]
During the reunion show in June, she denied being married and having children. She clarified that the man she was in the picture with was her father's youngest brother and not her husband.

Chichi's lawyers attest that Phyna's allegations and defamatory statements have had severe consequences for the star and have led to a loss of several endorsement deals and partnerships for her.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

