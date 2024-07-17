RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

People are moving around with guns, be careful in Lagos - BBNaija's Cee-C warns

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She urges Lagosians to be extra careful when moving around at night.

Cee-C [Instagram/ceec_offical]
Cee-C [Instagram/ceec_offical]

During a recent livestream on Instagram, Cee-C detailed the frightening incident that occurred after she finished shooting a video in Lagos.

"You see that day that I wore a pretty red dress? After I finished shooting the video, that's how I said, 'Let me go home'. There was traffic, serious traffic and everybody was trying to find their way," she recounted.

The reality TV star narrated how an unidentified man blocked her car and pulled a gun out on her, threatening to kill her.

"That's how one guy just appeared out of nowhere. I don't know how he just drove from my back to my front, blocked me, came out and started hitting my car. When he came out, I was wondering if maybe I had scratched him or done something; before I knew it, this guy had brought out a gun, a huge gun and was saying that he would kill me," she narrated.

Cee-C warned fellow Lagosians to be careful when moving around at night, urging them to be extra vigilant.

"So now people move around Lagos with guns, and I'm telling you guys this because you have to be careful. I don't know how God saved me that day; I guess he just knew that it wasn't my time, because no weapon fashioned against me shall prosper. But I'm telling you guys to be very careful in Lagos; people are moving around with guns," she explained.

She concluded, "This guy was going to shoot me for no reason in Lagos. Since that day, I have not passed that side out of fear. That happened in the middle of the night, and it was later that we found out that the guy was an EFCC officer. Why would an EFCC officer be carrying a gun around at night for no reason? That's why I disappeared from social media to recover."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

