'I'm a materialistic woman, show me the money' - BBNaija's Angel

It's all about the money!

Reality TV star Angel Smith [Instagram/TheAngelIJBSmith]

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Angel has disclosed that she's all about the material lifestyle.

The reality TV star made this known via her Twitter page on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

"I’m a really materialistic woman. I like fancy shit and I’m just not interested in having otherwise. WHERE DAH MONEY ATTTT?" she tweeted.

"All dah designer purses and bling bling bling is what I want."

Well, we guess your favourite reality TV star was staying true to herself when she got a Range Rover SUV just weeks after exiting the reality TV show.

Angel was one of the housemates from the sixth season of the reality TV show.

She was one of the last six housemates standing during the finale.

