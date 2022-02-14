RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Angel gets 2 plots of land gift from fans on 22nd birthday

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The reality TV star's fans gave her a 22nd birthday gift she won't be forgetting in a hurry.

Reality TV star Angel Smith [Instagram/AngelJBSmith]
Reality TV star Angel Smith [Instagram/AngelJBSmith]

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Angel Smith is now a landlord in Lagos.

Recommended articles

This is according to her fans who went all the way to spoil her with the properties as part of activities to mark her 22nd birthday.

While presenting the gifts, a spokesperson for her fans described her as one of the latest landlords in town.

She was also presented with several gifts to mark the special day.

A visibly excited Angel could not hold back her joy as she danced to the admiration of her fans and guests.

Happy birthday to Angel from all of us at pulse.

Angel was one of the housemates from the sixth season of the reality TV show.

She was one of the last six housemates standing during the finale.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Angel gets 2 plots of land gift from fans on 22nd birthday

BBNaija's Angel gets 2 plots of land gift from fans on 22nd birthday

Kodak black sustains gunshot injury at Justin bieber's super bowl party

Kodak black sustains gunshot injury at Justin bieber's super bowl party

Williams Uchemba and wife welcome daughter

Williams Uchemba and wife welcome daughter

Yul Edochie ask Reps not to blame Nollywood for rituals

Yul Edochie ask Reps not to blame Nollywood for rituals

Oxlade breaks silence over leaked s*x tape

Oxlade breaks silence over leaked s*x tape

Nollywood Screenwriting contest announces call for aspiring writers & filmmakers

Nollywood Screenwriting contest announces call for aspiring writers & filmmakers

Kylie Jenner announces name of her and Travis Scott’s baby boy

Kylie Jenner announces name of her and Travis Scott’s baby boy

Rema steps into album mode with his new single 'Calm down'

Rema steps into album mode with his new single 'Calm down'

An Onyeka Onwenu memoir adaptation is officially in the works!

An Onyeka Onwenu memoir adaptation is officially in the works!

Trending

Nigerians on Twitter find humour in Oxlade's leaked s*x tape

Nigerian singer Oxlade [Instagram/OxladeOfficial]

Nelly sends apology to lady who gave him bl*wjob in leaked s*x tape

Nelly

'I'm nobody's ex' - Ooni of Ife's estranged wife, Naomi breaks silence

Queen Naomi Silekunola [Instagram/queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwus]

Teenagers criticise Zubby Michael’s flaunt of ‘extravagant’ N8m receipt for food

Zubby Michael spends N8m on food. (ThisNigeria)