BBNaija's Angel gets 2 plots of land gift from fans on 22nd birthday

This is according to her fans who went all the way to spoil her with the properties as part of activities to mark her 22nd birthday.

While presenting the gifts, a spokesperson for her fans described her as one of the latest landlords in town.

She was also presented with several gifts to mark the special day.

A visibly excited Angel could not hold back her joy as she danced to the admiration of her fans and guests.

Happy birthday to Angel from all of us at pulse.

Angel was one of the housemates from the sixth season of the reality TV show.