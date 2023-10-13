ADVERTISEMENT
'BBNaija' star Neo Energy donates to prisoners in his Warri hometown

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

They say, "Charity begins at home," and NeoEnergy definitely understands that.

Neo the philanthropist [IIG/Neo_Akpofure]
Neo the philanthropist [IIG/Neo_Akpofure]

Akpofure, who spent a lot of time with his warden mother in the prisons when growing up, deemed it necessary to give back to society while he was in Warri.

In the picture posted on his Instagram account, he posed in front of the correctional facility with the warden and staff from the prison. In front of them stood boxes of toiletries and provisions for the prisoners.

He said, "Couldn’t have visited my Warri without visiting the Nigerian Correctional service again. Growing up and living inside the prisons because my mum was a warden, I developed a soft spot for some of these prisoners, especially after listening to some of their stories of how life dealt them a bad hand."

The reality star went on to note that aiding the rehabilitation of prisoners was one of his passions, adding that making sure the prisoners lived in humane conditions was the main reason he founded his Amakazat Foundation.

"This is one of the projects I’m intentional and passionate about. One of the core missions of @amakazat_ foundation founded by yours truly is to ensure that there is hope even behind bars, that prisons and penitentiaries in Nigeria continue to serve the purpose of being correctional facilities and in a bid to achieve that we have decided to make sure that these prisoners live under humane conditions whilst being confined until they’re reintegrated back into society," he added

Akpofure received a wave of support from friends and fans in his comment section of his post, encouraging him for a deed well done. Others expressed their concern regarding the allocation of the provisions, stressing that there were possibilities that the inmates may not get them. Akpofure quickly laid their worries to rest, reassuring them that he personally shared the provisions to them after entering the prison.

He noted this in his comment section saying, "For those saying the inmates won’t get it, I entered the prison & I shared it myself to the prisoners. Thanks for your concern."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

