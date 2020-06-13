Alexander Kareem, brother to ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem has been killed in London.

Alexander was reportedly shot at Askew Road in Shepherd’s Bush on Monday, June 8, 2020, by a yet-to-be-identified person after a trip to a convenience store.

According to the BBC, the 20-year-old died from gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Detectives have said that a white Range Rover linked to Alexandra’s murder was found burnt out three miles away from the scene of the incident.

Police are yet to make any arrest but Insp. Wayne Jolly, who confirmed the incident said, Alexander was just 20 years old when his life came to an end in such a tragic way.

He said, “We are determined to bring those responsible for this unnecessary and terrifying violence to justice.

“His family are truly devastated and ask that their privacy is respected while they come to terms with their loss.”

However, following her brother’s murder, Khafi has called for prayers for her family.

In a shot video posted on her Instagram page, the ex-Big Brother Naija housemate thanked everyone and urged fans and followers to pray for her brother.