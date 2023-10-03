BBNaija house is a different kind of prison - Seyi Awolowo

The reality star described his experience in the house during an interview with media personality Toke Makinwa. During this interview, she probed into his most controversial moment in the house, where he mentioned that he would allow his sons to run trains on people's daughters. Makinwa questioned his thought process at the time he made that statement and he stressed that he was unaware that he made those statements.

He said, "I did not know when I said it, I was in a rant. Being in the Big Brother house, it's a different kind of prison, you know when you agree to extreme conditions, you tend to underestimate the term 'extreme conditions' and I think I was at my breaking point at that time."

ADVERTISEMENT

Makinwa then pressed further, asking why he agreed to be on the show a second time if it was so extreme. Awolowo then disclosed the motive behind his choice, which was focused on marketing himself and fundraising for his future projects.

"Life is a double-edged sword, if you don't take the risk how would you know you go and then in these times you always you always go for an opportunity to make yourself one sellable top-of-mind awareness more marketable. At the time I didn't have any projects I was working on and I was open to marketing myself a whole lot better so that I could be able to raise funds for my own works that I wanna do. I'm tryna market myself," he explained.

Awolowo first stepped into the spotlight his first time in the Big Brother house in 2019, during the fourth season of the show where he won the hearts of many. However, the tables turned against him in the All Stars season after his derogatory statement, for which he received a lot of backlash.