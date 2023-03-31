Basketmouth set to retire from professional comedy in 5 years

The comedian, who has been a fan favourite for many years, made this known in an interview with TVC on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, where he stated that he intends to make every single year leading up to his retirement count.

"Last year, I told myself and my team, you know what, I am going back to comedy. I want to do five years, and I am quitting. I am quitting in 5 years. I have got five years to do this, and I am done. I will still be cracking jokes, but it wouldn't be a professional thing," he said.

He also said he wants to venture into something different that will linger in the hearts of many people for a long time. "I want to experience something new, and I want to be remembered for something else other than comedy," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes days after his colleague, AY Comedian, opened up about their long-time beef.

AY discussed how Basketmouth used to help him get connected with events when he was just getting started in the comedy business and how a sum of ₦30,000 caused the breakup.

As a result of the interview, Basketmouth's previous discussion of the beef resurfaced. In the video, Basketmouth claimed that AY had ruined their relationship by divulging private information to a third party.