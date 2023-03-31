The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Basketmouth set to retire from professional comedy in 5 years

Babatunde Lawal

The comedian will be more focused on the movies, series, and concert productions.

Basketmouth (Bella Naija)
Basketmouth (Bella Naija)

Recommended articles

The comedian, who has been a fan favourite for many years, made this known in an interview with TVC on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, where he stated that he intends to make every single year leading up to his retirement count.

"Last year, I told myself and my team, you know what, I am going back to comedy. I want to do five years, and I am quitting. I am quitting in 5 years. I have got five years to do this, and I am done. I will still be cracking jokes, but it wouldn't be a professional thing," he said.

He also said he wants to venture into something different that will linger in the hearts of many people for a long time. "I want to experience something new, and I want to be remembered for something else other than comedy," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes days after his colleague, AY Comedian, opened up about their long-time beef.

AY discussed how Basketmouth used to help him get connected with events when he was just getting started in the comedy business and how a sum of ₦30,000 caused the breakup.

As a result of the interview, Basketmouth's previous discussion of the beef resurfaced. In the video, Basketmouth claimed that AY had ruined their relationship by divulging private information to a third party.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido confirms upcoming video for 'Feel' which costs ₦100 million

Davido confirms upcoming video for 'Feel' which costs ₦100 million

Shatta Wale returns with new commanding album 'MAALI'

Shatta Wale returns with new commanding album 'MAALI'

Basketmouth set to retire from professional comedy in 5 years

Basketmouth set to retire from professional comedy in 5 years

Davido's 'Timeless' becomes highest charting African project on US Apple Music Album Chart

Davido's 'Timeless' becomes highest charting African project on US Apple Music Album Chart

Davido's 'Timeless' tops album charts in 17 countries hours after release

Davido's 'Timeless' tops album charts in 17 countries hours after release

Yul Edochie urges Lagos police to investigate son's death

Yul Edochie urges Lagos police to investigate son's death

Jada Pollock criticised for promoting Wizkid album on eve of Davido's release

Jada Pollock criticised for promoting Wizkid album on eve of Davido's release

Street-pop maestro Oritsefemi returns with new single 'Gbefunmi'

Street-pop maestro Oritsefemi returns with new single 'Gbefunmi'

Stonebwoy drops new single 'Faraway' ahead of upcoming album

Stonebwoy drops new single 'Faraway' ahead of upcoming album

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nancy Isime

Nancy Isime names the kind of actors she prefers to kiss on set

Hazel Onou aka Whitemoney (BuzzNigeria)

Whitemoney drags BBNaija women, says they waste their time on the show

Davido and Chioma [Instagram]

Assurance secured, Davido confirms marriage to Chioma

Yul Edochie and First son

Yul Edochie loses first son with May, Kambili