Basketmouth responds a troll who claimed he's part of Nigeria's problem

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

"I guess I am really the problem!! I’m the reason the $ is now N1,700 and counting. I’m the one that keeps collapsing the power grid," he said humorously.

Basketmouth claps back at a troll [Instagram/@basketmouth]
Basketmouth claps back at a troll [Instagram/@basketmouth]

In the late hours of Monday, February 19, 2024, an X user called the comic out on the platform, questioning whether he voted for good governance during the 2023 general election.

His tweet reads: "Did Basketmouth vote for good governance on election day? Basketmouth had a show slated for 25th Feb 2023. He is part of Nigeria's problem."

An X troll calls Basketmouth put [X/Chimma_TeeY]
An X troll calls Basketmouth put [X/Chimma_TeeY] Pulse Nigeria
Unfazed by the accusation, Basketmouth responded with a touch of sarcasm, humorously addressing the claims made against him. In a tweet, the comedian highlighted the absurdity of being blamed for the country's economic and infrastructural challenges, the current exchange rate, power grid issues, and even the infamous "snake that swallowed $100,000" incident.

In his words: "Oh yes!!! I guess I am really the problem!! I’m the reason the $ is now N1,700 and counting. I’m the one that keeps collapsing the power grid. I’m the reason the refineries don’t work. I’m the snake that swallowed $100,000. I guess I am the one."

Basketmouth's response [X/Basketmouth]
Basketmouth's response [X/Basketmouth] Pulse Nigeria

A concerned follower responded to the comic's tweet, warning him to be wary of those trying to manipulate him and urging him to keep his guard up. To this, Basketmouth humorously said, "Now that’s the problem,..I’m out of gas."

In response to another concerned follower, Basketmouth stated that he responded to the troll in order to boost his ticket sales for his next show. In his words: "Me? Na market me dey sell oh. This whole conversation will spike ticket sales... It’s working already…mission accomplished."

