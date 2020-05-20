Nigerian rapper Isaac Sotunde popularly known as Baseone has welcomed a baby boy with his partner.
The rapper in a message shared via his Instagram page on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, announced the arrival of his son Sean.
"Welcome SEAN 🤍🙏🏾...thank you GIFI for being a strong woman that you are ..love you," he captioned the post..
Congratulations to Baseone from all of us at Pulse.
Baseone is a Nigerian rapper who has worked with several big names in the Industry, including Olamide.
He got nominated in the Rookie of the Year category of the 2015 Nigerian Headies Awards of his most popular record 'Werey Re O' which was released in April 2015.