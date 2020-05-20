Nigerian rapper Isaac Sotunde popularly known as Baseone has welcomed a baby boy with his partner.

The rapper in a message shared via his Instagram page on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, announced the arrival of his son Sean.

"Welcome SEAN 🤍🙏🏾...thank you GIFI for being a strong woman that you are ..love you," he captioned the post..

Congratulations to Baseone from all of us at Pulse.

Baseone is a Nigerian rapper who has worked with several big names in the Industry, including Olamide.

He became famous for the song 'Werey Re O' in April 2015. [Instagram/IamBaseOne]

He got nominated in the Rookie of the Year category of the 2015 Nigerian Headies Awards of his most popular record 'Werey Re O' which was released in April 2015.