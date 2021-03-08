Barry Jhay can be described as one of the up-and-coming music stars in the country or for a better word, a star in the making.

However, not many knew about Barry Jhay in the entertainment world until Sunday, March 7, 2021, after the news broke of the death of the C.E.O. of his record label, Kashy Godson.

The mystery surrounding the record label boss' death and Barry Jhay's alleged involvement has given ground to know who exactly is the singer.

Okay guys, here are five things you need to know about Barry Jhay.

Early life

Oluwakayode Junior Balogun also known as Barry Jhay was born on February 13, 1993, in Ibadan. He originally hails from Ayeye in Ibadan.

Family

A lot of people may not be aware that Barry Jhay is from a very influential family in the music industry. He is the son of the legendary Fuji icon, late Sikiru Ayinde Barrister.

Career

Just like several singers, Barry Jhay has been able to create a unique sound for his genre of music. He is credited to a number of hit singles and collaborations.

Some of his popular songs include 'Olodo,' 'Go Down,' 'Normal Level,' 'Ashe she,' 'Remember,' and 'Ori.' He has collaborated with CKay and DJ Consequence on some of their singles.

Awards

Barry Jhay's hard work has earned him some plaques. Barry Jhay won the Best New Act of the Year at the City People Music Award. In 2019, the singer took home the 'Rookie of The Year' award at the Headies.

Controversy

On Sunday, March 7, 2021, the singer made the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The owner of Cash Nation Entertainment, Kashy Godson was found dead. According to initial reports, the record label boss committed suicide.

Pulse later exclusively gathered that Barry Jhay had been arrested over his connection to the record label boss' death.