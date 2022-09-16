Banky W and Adesua Etomi share 1st photos of their son

The singer took to his Instagram page on Friday, September 16, 2022, where he shared the adorable photos.

"My baby had our baby and he's everything we prayed for...Hazaiah Olusegun "Champ" Wellington. God is good. Thank you Jesus. The End. 🥰😍😊 😁 #PapaZ #MamaZ #Zaiah #Zaza #Testimony #SunshineForTheWeekend," he captioned the photos.

Hazaiah recently turned one and his parents were on social media to celebrate him.

"A year ago, God gave me the best gift ever. He placed the most precious jewel in my care. A year ago, God saved my life after suffering a postpartum hemorrhage and I'm still here only because he had his way," Adesua wrote.

"It's been a year filled with lots of love, joy, peace and laughter. Hazaiah, the one who Yahweh sees. Champ My joyful baby My funny baby My pacesetter After Jesus, You are the light of our lives I am so grateful to God for you Nations will rise and call you blessed Nations will come to your light and Kings to the brightness of your rising."

While Banky expressed his joy over his son's birthday, describing himself as the most blessed man alive.

Pulse Nigeria

"I already knew I was the luckiest, most blessed man alive when God gave me Susu... then He gave us Zaiah. My goodness. This amazing young man is everything we prayed for and so much more. My heart is overwhelmed every single day with love, joy, and gratitude," he wrote.