Nigeria music star, Banky W and his wife, Adesua Etomi are celebrating their 3rd introduction anniversary.

The couple got married in 2017 in what can be described as the biggest Nigerian celebrity wedding of modern times.

In a series of posts shared via their Instagram pages, the couple celebrated each other on their special day.

Adesua Etomi and hubby Banky W [Instagram/BankyW]

For Banky, the foundation of any marriage is more important than the surface which a lot of people do not really take into consideration in the early stages.

"The strength of a building is in its foundation. Many new homeowners are focused on the surface things.. the design, paint, finishing, and accessories... the things you can see. But the part you can't see is actually the most important of all," he wrote.

"The structural integrity of a home requires a foundation that is built to last. If you get the foundation right, everything else can be worked on overtime. You can fix cracks in the walls. You can put on a new coat of paint. You can refurbish, redecorate, and renovate. But you need to get the foundation right if you want any chance of standing the test of time.

"3 years ago today, we had our "introduction". We took that first step in the #BAAD2017 wedding process, and at that time, we were both very much still works-in-progress. And even until today, we still are. But God has been so good. He's been faithful. He's the reason we have made it this far, and the reason we are deeper in love and stronger in our bond than ever.

Banky W and Adesua Etomi have both become one of the most successful and respected celebrity couples in the country. [Instagram/BankyWellington]

"Grateful for the journey, every step has been worth it. Grateful for all the lessons learned, and the blessings still to come. Grateful for what we are building, and grateful most of all for our foundation. Thank you, Mrs W., Thank you for loving me, and thank you for building with me. I love you.

Etomi in her short post says getting married to Banky remains the best decision she has made.

"So much to say but you know my love, you know. 3 years ago, we had our introduction and 3 years later, you are still one of the best decisions I have ever made. I Love you to Life. #BAADFOREVER #Introversary #3years," she wrote.

The couple got married back in 2017 in a well-attended wedding ceremony.