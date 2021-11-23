The family of the late Babatunde Omidina popularly known as Baba Suwe has announced the date for his burial.
Baba Suwe's family announces date for veteran actor's burial
The actor family says the final funeral date will be announced later.
According to a statement released by the late actor's son, Adesola via his Instagram page on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, the burial rights will commence on Thursday, November 25th.
"Burial Rite of Babatunde Omidina “Babasuwe” will commence at his residence (Elepe) @ Babasuwe’s House on Thursday 11/25/21 @ 10 am prompt. Age: 63 years," he wrote.
"The final Funeral ceremony will be announced later! Survived by: Children, Grandchildren, Mother and family! Signed by: Adesola Omidina. (For the Omidina Family). 11/23/21"
The Nollywood veteran passed away on Monday, November 22, at the age of 63.
