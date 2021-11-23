RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Baba Suwe's family announces date for veteran actor's burial

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The actor family says the final funeral date will be announced later.

Nollywood veteran actor Babatunde Omidina popularly known as Baba Suwe
Nollywood veteran actor Babatunde Omidina popularly known as Baba Suwe

The family of the late Babatunde Omidina popularly known as Baba Suwe has announced the date for his burial.

Recommended articles

According to a statement released by the late actor's son, Adesola via his Instagram page on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, the burial rights will commence on Thursday, November 25th.

"Burial Rite of Babatunde Omidina “Babasuwe” will commence at his residence (Elepe) @ Babasuwe’s House on Thursday 11/25/21 @ 10 am prompt. Age: 63 years," he wrote.

"The final Funeral ceremony will be announced later! Survived by: Children, Grandchildren, Mother and family! Signed by: Adesola Omidina. (For the Omidina Family). 11/23/21"

The Nollywood veteran passed away on Monday, November 22, at the age of 63.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Baba Suwe's family announces date for veteran actor's burial

Baba Suwe's family announces date for veteran actor's burial

Wizkid, Burna Boy, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti get Grammy nominations

Wizkid, Burna Boy, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti get Grammy nominations

Meet Marlon Fuentes, the former head of global music at the Grammys who effected change that won Wizkid and Burna Boy Grammys [Pulse Interview]

Meet Marlon Fuentes, the former head of global music at the Grammys who effected change that won Wizkid and Burna Boy Grammys [Pulse Interview]

Wingonia Ikpi debuts short film 'Otana' on YouTube

Wingonia Ikpi debuts short film 'Otana' on YouTube

Priyanka Chopra shuts down Nick Jonas split rumours with thirsty comment

Priyanka Chopra shuts down Nick Jonas split rumours with thirsty comment

Lady Gaga details reliving her sexual abuse experience in 'House of Gucci'

Lady Gaga details reliving her sexual abuse experience in 'House of Gucci'

Star-studded fast rising act Parkido releases 'Never 2 Late' EP

Star-studded fast rising act Parkido releases 'Never 2 Late' EP

Falz features Bontle Smith on new single, 'Oga'

Falz features Bontle Smith on new single, 'Oga'

How Nigerian singer Delix is making waves with his unique brand of Afro-fusion in the U.S

How Nigerian singer Delix is making waves with his unique brand of Afro-fusion in the U.S

Trending

Nigerian Navy says Instagram comedian Cute Abiola is in its custody for disobeying orders

Nigerian comedian and Navy officer Cute Abiola [NaijaNews]

DJ Switch reacts to Lagos panel report indicting the Nigerian Army

DJ Switch (Instagram/DJ Switch)

They are back! Peter and Paul Okoye spotted together in public for 1st time since rift 5 years ago

Peter and Paul Okoye [Instagram/PeterPsquare] [Instagram/IamKingRudy]

Paul Okoye celebrates brother Peter and wife Lola on their wedding anniversary

Peter Okoye, Lola Omotayo and Paul Okoye [Instagram/PeterPsquare] [Instagram/LolaOmotayoOkoye] [Instagram/IamKingRudy]