Alleged child molester Baba Ijesha reportedly granted bail

According to Punch, the disgraced actor was granted bail on Monday, May 17, 2021.

“He has been granted bail about one hour ago. We are working to perfect the bail. He was granted bail on health grounds. He has not been released. He will be released after his bail conditions have been met,” his lawyer Adesina Ogunlana told Punch.

The actor was arrested in April for molesting a child.

A few days later, comedian Princess revealed that it was her foster child that was molested by the actor.

Princess said after the crash of her marriage, some parents allowed their children, six in number, to come and live with her so she wouldn't be lonely.

It was one of those children that Baba Ijesha was allegedly caught molesting.