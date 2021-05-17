RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Alleged child molester Baba Ijesha reportedly granted bail

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The disgraced actor's lawyer says he was granted bail on health grounds.

Actor, Baba Ijesha arrested for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl starting from when she was 7 [Instagram/BabaIjesha]

Nollywood actor and alleged child molester Olarenwaju James popularly known as Baba Ijesha has been reportedly granted bail.

Recommended articles

According to Punch, the disgraced actor was granted bail on Monday, May 17, 2021.

“He has been granted bail about one hour ago. We are working to perfect the bail. He was granted bail on health grounds. He has not been released. He will be released after his bail conditions have been met,” his lawyer Adesina Ogunlana told Punch.

Baba Ijesha
Baba Ijesha Twitter

The actor was arrested in April for molesting a child.

A few days later, comedian Princess revealed that it was her foster child that was molested by the actor.

Princess said after the crash of her marriage, some parents allowed their children, six in number, to come and live with her so she wouldn't be lonely.

Comedian Princess and actor Baba Ijesha [Instagram/PrincessComedian] [Instagram/BabaIjesha]
Comedian Princess and actor Baba Ijesha [Instagram/PrincessComedian] [Instagram/BabaIjesha] Pulse Nigeria

It was one of those children that Baba Ijesha was allegedly caught molesting.

A video later emerged of the actor confessing to the crime.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to handle anxiety

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Davido celebrates 1st daughter Imade on her 6th birthday

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

INEC headquarters in Enugu has been burnt

Driver carrying dead body dies in an accident at Botokrom

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Frank Akpan says he killed Iniobong Umoren with a voltage stabilizer

Adamawa First Class traditional ruler Murum Mbula of Mbula Kingdom is dead