AY Makun says feminism has 'maliciously placed broken men on a dead-on-arrival list'

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He says that women should remember that they have men around them who are going through a lot at the hands of other women.

Nigerian comedian AY Makun [Instagram/AYComedian]
Nigerian comedian AY Makun [Instagram/AYComedian]

Taking to his X account on May 26, 2024, Makun stated that feminism negatively impacts men who speak up about their negative experiences in their relationships.

His post read, "The feminism mechanism in the subconsciousness of most women against men who gathered the courage to speak up on the things they too go through in their relationships, has maliciously placed broken men on a dead-on-arrival list in modern day society. Women should also remember that they have friends, brothers, fathers, cousins, and uncles who are going through a lot in the hands of their gender."

The comic's post led to a variety of reactions from X users, with some blasting him, other expressing their confusion and some agreeing with his standpoint.

An X user said to him, "Phewwww! What’s with the outrage? If you have personal matters, don’t drag all women along with your problems abeg."

"What in the Chatgpt is this Tweet? So many words and zero message passed," read another user's comment.

Another user said, '‘A lot was spoken, nothing was said."

Some reactions to AY Makun's post [X/AY Comedian]
Some reactions to AY Makun's post [X/AY Comedian] Pulse Nigeria
"It's infuriating to blame feminism for men's struggles. Everyone deserves support and empathy, regardless of gender. Stop vilifying women and start addressing the real issues that might have broken your marriage," said an outraged commenter.

A commenter who agreed with Makun said, "It’s selective Feminism for them . When it’s their family and friends, they cry foul but when not it’s fair."

"They always see women as victims while neglecting the men most times, which is not equitable," said another.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

