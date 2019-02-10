It has been 11 years since he married his wife, Zel Umunna Maikori, a medical doctor he met in Abuja in the year 2003. He once told Punch News of their exciting first meeting at an event where he spoke to her and had an instant connection.

Today, on his Instagram page, Audu Maikori made a note about her. In the post he confirmed that his yearnings are still quite strong when his partner is the subject.

He was an appreciative lover when he wrote, "Thanks for being my blessing Always !Love you!!!!" His expression was accompanied with pictures of himself and Zel. They depicted intimacy and intentional loving -- the type that is as fresh as a daisy.

Opposed to violence

Audu Maikori is one noticeably driven by passion. This attribute has manifested in his activism agitating for responsible leadership and security in Kaduna State where he is from.

He was reportedly arrested in Lagos on Friday, February 17, 2017, by policemen who took him to the Nigeria Police Force's headquarters in Abuja. This was following a misinformation he apologized for before the arrest.

The music exec erroneously posted a fabricated claim by his driver who wrongly informed that he lost a relation to violence at the Gidan-Waya College of Education in Kaduna. Based on his driver's report, he shared that five students from the school were killed by Fulani herdsmen but it was false.

His arrest following the oversight was reportedly facilitated by the incumbent governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) party member El-Rufai now seem an unpopular figure following his "body bag" comment that has been viewed as a threat to international observers who are interested in seeing a credible election happen in Nigeria.

On his Twitter, Audi Maikori joined the conversation about it by calling for peace in his state.

"We the people of Kaduna are law abiding and peaceful people. We don't support #ElrufaiBodyBags," he tweets a post on Wednesday. It came a day after the governor reportedly said "we are waiting for the person that would come and intervene, they would go back in body bags."

Maikori made sure to detach Kaduna and its people from Nasir El-Rufai's belligerent position.