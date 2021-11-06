At least 8 dead at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston

The festival which kicked off on Friday, November 5, 2021, in Houston was cut short after panic broke out when the crowd surged toward the concert stage.

According to a statement released by Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena, at least eight people have been confirmed dead.

"We had at least eight confirmed fatalities tonight. Eight confirmed fatalities and we had scores of individuals that were injured here at this event. We had an attendance of approximately 50,000 to the Travis Scott Astroworld Festival event," he said.

"What we do know is that at approximately 9 o'clock, 9:15, the crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage and that caused some panic and it started causing some injuries. People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic."

According to TMZ, someone in the crowd reportedly went crazy and began injecting people with some sort of drug, which caused panic and then a surge.

Travis Scott later released a statement where he expressed his sadness over the incident.

''I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival," part of his statement read.