Are Rema and American singer Justine Skye a thing now?

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The speculations about the singer's have been on and off.

There are speculations that these Rema might be in a hidden relationship with Justine Skye
In the now-viral video, the two were spotted all smiles during her party, where he helped her light the birthday candles on the cake. A happy and overwhelmed Justine smiled and danced in her seat next to him. The Afrobeats singer happily rang a bell as she blew out her candles. Their closeness has since left social media users wondering, "Are they dating?"

The two have a song called Twisted Fantasy which was released in 2021 and was produced by the legendary Timbaland. The romance speculations started shortly after, and only intensified after she celebrated Rema's 21st birthday with him that year, and now he has reciprocated her energy by attending her own 28th birthday celebration.

Despite the reoccurring buzz and speculations, neither Rema nor Justine has acknowledged the rumours. They have not affirmed or denied them either.

Are they together or are social media users just reaching?
This is not the first time the Roc Nation signee is speculated to be dating a Nigerian musician. For the longest time, she was rumoured to have dated Wizkid in 2016. Sources in the music business claim that the couple were dating at the time.

The rumors trended on Twitter for so long that the Star Boy performer seemingly responded to the rumor. "No questions!" was the caption he added to a photo of himself and Skye on her 20th birthday shoutout on that day. It was also not confirmed by either party whether or not they dated.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

