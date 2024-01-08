ADVERTISEMENT
Any man I date would have to move to the Island - BBNaija star Doyin

"He would absolutely move to the Island because I'm not going to move to the Mainland," she said.

Doyin states that she has nothing against areas on the mainland [Instagram/Officialdoyin]
During a recent interview with Channels Television, Doyin stressed that her future husband has to be willing to move to the Island if he doesn't already live there. The reality star made it clear that even though she sees nothing wrong with living on the Mainland, her preference remains so.

"I want someone that is considerate, someone that is kind , someone that is giving because I'm not about that broke life and that's the truth. I don't live on the mainland so if if I'm going to date you, we're going to have to move to the Island. Just because that's what I'm used to. It's also closer to like everything I do. He would absolutely move to the Island because I'm not going to move to the Mainland. That's just me. If he wants someone that will live on the Mainland, he can find himself another wife because it's not going to be me," she explained

She did, however, note that she was would be willing to find a middle ground for her and her potential spouse. An arrangement that would work for both parties, but she would not be open to upping and leaving her life on the Island.

"We would have to find a place that is central for us because everything I do is based on the Island so it will be strange for me to pack up my whole life and then move to the mainland because I'm getting married, I'm not going to do that," she said.

Going on, the reality TV star stressed that for her, living in comfort does not necessarily mean lavish wealth.

