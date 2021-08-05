Anto Lecky launches the Edo Babes are Fly Scholarship Program to promote girl child education in Edo state

According to the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration (IOM), 94% of women trafficked to Europe from Nigeria are from Edo State. The scholarship program will award a full scholarship to two female Edo graduates to the African University of Benin in Cotonou, Benin Republic, where Lecky serves as Creative Director.

Pulse Nigeria

Lecky stated, “A year ago, I and a group of partners and friends joined resources to open the second campus of the African University of Benin, Cotonou, Benin Republic.

"Pioneered by young professionals and educators, the goal was to develop a new-age center of learning that grows beyond the post-colonial system of academic administration in West Africa and to combat the stereotypes of “Cotonou schools”."

Pulse Nigeria

She added, “my passion for education drives me, it keeps me dedicated to the cause. Education changes lives and girl child education is a subject I'm most passionate about because educating a girl is educating a nation.

"That is why, with our NGO, The Live Wire Project, and initiative "Edo Babes are Fly" we will be sponsoring two (2) female Edo indigenes throughout their university journey, these 2 young ladies’ tuition and accommodation will be covered while they complete their Bachelor's degree program.”

Pulse Nigeria

The Edo Babes are Fly Scholarship Program is open to female secondary school graduates from Edo State seeking university admission. The initiative is focused on supporting underrepresented persons especially the girl child and women. The process involves submitting an application that includes essay questions on the importance of girl child education.

In addition to the launch of the Edo Babes are Fly Scholarship Program, Lecky launched the Edo Babes are Fly Sister Circle which serves as a safe space for Edo girls and women to connect, network, share their issues, and ask for advice.

Pulse Nigeria

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is August 20, 2021. To apply, please visit bit.ly/EBAFXAUB. To learn more about the Edo Babes are Fly initiative and The Live Wire Project, visit instagram.com/thelivewireproject or email livewireprojectng@gmail.com.