American actress Anne Heche dies following car crash

Odion Okonofua
The movie star passed away after sustaining severe injuries from a car accident.

“We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy,” Heche’s rep told Page Six.

“Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

The actress was declared brain dead on Thursday, August 11, 2022, by doctors following the injuries from the accident.

Heche crashed her car on Friday, August 5, and never regained consciousness.

Heche had slipped into a coma shortly after the accident and remained in critical condition.

She is survived by 20-year-old son Homer Laffoon, whom she shared with ex-husband Coleman “Coley” Laffoon.

The two were married from 2001 to 2009.

She is also mom to 13-year-old son Atlas Heche Tupper, whom she shared with her “Men in Trees” co-star, James Tupper.

Heche was famous for her 3-year-old relationship with media personality Ellen Degeneres

