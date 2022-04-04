Angelique Kidjo locks comments section on Instagram following online bullying

The music star won the Best Global Music Album for her critically acclaimed album, Mother Nature.

After she shared a photo of herself with her award, several disgruntled people who weren't happy about their favourite winning the awards took to her comments section, where they made derogatory comments.

The music star was in the same category as Nigerian singer Wizkid, Femi Kuti and son, Made, Rocky Dawuni and Daniel Ho & Friends.

On social media, is reported that most of the degrading comments came from fans of Nigerian music star, Wizkid.

The album also features Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi and more on different songs.