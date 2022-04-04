RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Angelique Kidjo locks comments section on Instagram following online bullying

Fans of Nigerian music star, Wizkid are alleged to be the brain behind the singers decision to lock her page.

Grammy award winning singer Angelique Kidjo [Instagram/Angelique Kidjo]

Beninese singer Angelique Kidjo has locked her comments section on Instagram following online bullying after winning a Grammys award.

The music star won the Best Global Music Album for her critically acclaimed album, Mother Nature.

After she shared a photo of herself with her award, several disgruntled people who weren't happy about their favourite winning the awards took to her comments section, where they made derogatory comments.

The music star was in the same category as Nigerian singer Wizkid, Femi Kuti and son, Made, Rocky Dawuni and Daniel Ho & Friends.

On social media, is reported that most of the degrading comments came from fans of Nigerian music star, Wizkid.

The album also features Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi and more on different songs.

During her acceptance speech, she gave a shout-out to those three artists. She said, "When I won [my last] Grammy, I said that the young musicians from Africa are gonna take the world by storm, so I want to thank them: Yemi Alade, Burna Boy, Sting, Mr. Eazi..."

