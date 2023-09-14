ADVERTISEMENT
'Sorry it's my last one' - Ameyaw Debrah recounts 'joint’ encounter with Burna Boy

Dorcas Agambila

Ace and Popular Ghanaian blogger and speaker, Ameyaw Debrah has shared with followers a funny experience he had with Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy.

Ameyaw Debrah and Burna Boy
Ameyaw Debrah and Burna Boy

In a social media post on his Ameyaw Debrah page, the veteran blogger shared his first encounter with Burna Boy which took place in Durban some years back during the MTV awards show.

According to him, he shared the same elevator with the megastar who was on his usual blunt, and in his goodwill to protect his image, I offered to take the roll from him and dump it outside as he thought someone was joining them in the elevator.

However, Burna Boy who though Ameyaw was asking for the roll said “I would have given it to you bruh but sorry it’s my last one”.

“My first personal encounter with Burna Boy was some years back in Durban when I was heading to the airport after MTV Awards. We went from the same floor of the hotel into the elevator as I made my way to checkout.

I said hi and he responded. He had a 'joint' in his hands that was almost out. suddenly the doors of the elevator was about to open so I thought someone was joining us.

I offered to collect his joint from him (with the intention putting it out so I throw it away since I was heading out). I thought I was protecting him from letting the person who was joining the elevator see him with it. it turned out he was rather getting out on that floor.

He then said "I would have given it to you bruh but sorry it's my last one"...thinking I wanted to collect the joint to smoke it,” he wrote.

It seems Burna Boy didn’t get the intention of Ameyaw asking for the roll as he thought he wanted to take a few puff with it.

Dorcas Agambila

