American rapper, Wale, this evening made a special appearance at Wizkid's headline show at Livespot X Festival in Lagos.
American rapper Wale makes surprise appearance at Wizkid's headline show in Lagos
Wale joins Wizkid's headline show at the Livespot X Festival.
Recommended articles
Pulse Nigeria
The rapper, who recently announced his split from his management team, joins other fans and guests as they arrive at the venue in Lekki Lagos for the much-anticipated concert.
Pulse Nigeria
Do2dTun will be hosting the show with other artists like Simi, Bella Shhmurda, CKay, Rema, BadBoyTims, DJ Spinall, Lovn and Jer, billed to perform.
Pulse Nigeria
#FeaturebyLivespot
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng