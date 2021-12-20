RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

American rapper Wale makes surprise appearance at Wizkid's headline show in Lagos

Wale joins Wizkid's headline show at the Livespot X Festival.

American rapper, Wale, this evening made a special appearance at Wizkid's headline show at Livespot X Festival in Lagos.

The rapper, who recently announced his split from his management team, joins other fans and guests as they arrive at the venue in Lekki Lagos for the much-anticipated concert.

Do2dTun will be hosting the show with other artists like Simi, Bella Shhmurda, CKay, Rema, BadBoyTims, DJ Spinall, Lovn and Jer, billed to perform.

#FeaturebyLivespot

